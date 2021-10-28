Memorial Service for Joe Frazier, 78, of Myrtle Point, will be at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 404 7th Street. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
A celebration of life for Allen E. Hobson, of Coquille, will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10 am at the Coquille Church of the Nazarene, 997 W Central, Coquille, OR. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial gift to the Allen & Jean Hobson scholarship fund at Hartwick College, PO Box 4020, Oneonta NY 13820.
A graveside service for Bette Eloise Nelson, 88, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
