Grace White, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away October 8, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
George Doane, 57, of Coos Bay died October 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Carol E. Lloy, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
James David Musalf, 61, of Port Orford, died October 22, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Erma Jean Philbrook, 95, of North Bend, passed away on October 23, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gerald F. Houts, 75, of Coos Bay died October 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sherry Lynn Harlow, 73, of Bandon, passed away on October 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Gerhard G. Schoepel, 80, of Bandon, died October 25, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Carol Lee Conrad, 77, of North Bend, passed away October 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bette Eloise Nelson, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away October 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lucille Mae Rudder, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away October 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Fredrick Scott Haylett Jr., 84, of Coos Bay, passed away October 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Danielle Franceen Marria Ludtke, 43, of Riverside, California, passed away October 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Elmer Edwards, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away October 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
James Alderman, 87, of Port Orford, passed away October 25, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Sumarie Weaver, 52, of Coos Bay, passed away October 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Margaret “Peggy” Olson, 84, of Gold Beach, passed away October 23, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
