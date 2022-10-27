Judy C. Reichert, 75, of North Bend, passed away on October 18, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Lois Mae Pierce, 88, of Coquille, passed away October 8, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Freda E. Greivelding, 85, of Lakeside, passed away on October 19, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Patricia L. "Timi" Toney, 70, of Coos Bay died October 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
