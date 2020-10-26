Angela E. Diaz-Bellinger, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Hildegard Aldrich, 82, of North Bend died October 21, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William G. Gilbert Sr., 81, of Coos Bay died October 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Anne F. Pearson, 94, of Coos Bay died October 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald L. Edwards, 75, of Illinois, passed away on October 24, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
