Joseph H. "Joe" Frazier, 78, of Myrtle Point, died October 19, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Doris "Dixie" M. Bowman, 89, of North Bend died October 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John "Jack" C. Anderson, 90 of Coos Bay died October 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Julie Ann Bissell, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away October 20, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Tilda Melissa Thomas, 63, of North Bend, passed away October 18, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Daniel Robert Taylor, 37, of North Bend passed away October 18, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
