A chapel funeral for James C. Noblitt, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside inurnment service for Patricia D. Heyer, 80, of Coos Bay will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Rd. Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A gathering of family and friends of Bill Roderick, 75, of Reedsport, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Smith River Store, 16334 Lower Smith River Rd. in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
