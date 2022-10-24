Dolores Roseline Perry, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away October 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Diane Bryan Barrett,91, of Lakeside, passed away October 15, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Aaron N. Allison, 42, of North Bend died October 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bonnie Faye (Pray) Dawn, 68, of Kentucky, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away October 18, 2022 in London, Kentucky. Arrangements are under the care of Laurel Funeral Home in Kentucky, 606-523-9300.
Willie E. Bell, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Bonnie Lee Christensen, 77, of North Bend, formerly of Bandon, passed away October 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
