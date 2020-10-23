Thomas W. Cooley, 94, of North Bend died October 17, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James J. McMahon, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Randal "Randy" J. McKinley, 50, of North Bend, passed away on October 16, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kathleen Maxwell, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Carl "Baldy" Simpson, 88, of Coos Bay, died October 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
David L. Cummings, 73, of Lakeside died October 16, 2020 in Lakeside. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ethel L. Campbell, 78, of Coos Bay died October 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Violet M. VanVlack, 80, of North Bend, passed away on October 17, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Reba “Monita” Hamilton, 78, of Reedsport passed away at home on Monday, October 20, 2020. Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Thomas E. Barrington, 69, of Langlois, passed away on October 21, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mabry DeLong, 62, of Powers, died October 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Lorie L. Morris, 58, of Charleston, passed away October 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Fred P. Simonson, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away October 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In