Michael W. Turner, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away October 17, 2021 in Coos Bay.  A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

