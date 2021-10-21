Michael W. Turner, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away October 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
