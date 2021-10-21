Louis W. Brock, 89, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Richard "Kade" K. Rolison, 58, of North Bend, passed away on October 15,2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Doreen Shelton, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
James B. Banks, 77, of Coos Bay died October 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maxine L. "Mickey" McCready, 82, of Coos Bay died October 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean VIew Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.
David A. Callender, 57, of Coos Bay died October 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Betsy J. Newman, 61, of Coos Bay died October 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Grace Wanita Svatos, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away September 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Karen Biesanz, 66, of North Bend, passed away October 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
