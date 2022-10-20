A chapel funeral for James C. Noblitt, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com



