Janet L. Cotner, 68, of Coos Bay died October 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Karen C. Olson, 79, of Coos Bay died October 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert W. Crisp, 57, of Coquille, passed away on October 12, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Nancy Ann Messman, 91, of North Bend, passed away on October 15, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Mogens "Mo" Egholm Larsen, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away October 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James C. Noblitt, 80, of Coos Bay, died October 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Daniel Eugene Trail, 71, of Reedsport, passed away on October 13, 2022. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
