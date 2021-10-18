Kenneth James Bush, Jr., 68, of Coquille, died October 11, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Emilie Joan Thomas, age 85, of North Bend passed away October 6, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
John Hugh "Jack" Kelley, age 94, of Coos Bay passed away October 9,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Bruce W. Conquest, age 67, of Coquille passed away October 5, 2021, in Coquille. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Paticia J. Wollin, age 95, of North Bend passed away October 11, 2021, in North Bend. Arrangements pending under the direction f Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Ethel Mae Williamson, 92, of North Bend, formerly of Fresno, California, passed away on October 12, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
