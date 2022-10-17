A Memorial Service will be held for Kevin Roy Cameron, 62, of Myrtle Point on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 541/267-4216
