Helen Lehna, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Dena L. Bosco, 55, of North Bend, passed away on October 5, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Rick D. Reavis, 64, of Bandon, died October 9, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Randal “Randy” Logan, 72, of Bandon, passed away October 5, 2022 in Crescent City, California. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Angela Peyton, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Bruce C. Tinsley, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away October 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Elene Stiennon, 74, of North Bend, passed away October 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
