Helen Lehna, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440,   www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Dena L. Bosco, 55, of North Bend, passed away on October 5, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Rick D. Reavis, 64, of Bandon, died October 9, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Randal “Randy” Logan, 72, of Bandon, passed away October 5, 2022 in Crescent City, California.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Angela Peyton, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Bruce C. Tinsley, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away October 8, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Elene Stiennon, 74, of North Bend, passed away October 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 



Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments