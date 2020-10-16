The World Logo

Philip R. Taylor, 73, of Coos Bay died October 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Forrest “Frosty” D. West, 93, of Coos Bay died October 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Carol A. Olson, 75, of North Bend died October 8, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Ronald J. Burns, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Nancy L. Pennington, 76, of Coquille, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Donald H. Kime, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Donald "Donnie" F. Blake, 23, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 12, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Suruj Kuar Devi, 95, of Coos Bay died October 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Lillian Z. Mast, 84, of North Bend died October 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Naomi L. Young, 93, of Coos Bay died October 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Saoirse Kaylani McMahon, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away September 24, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Howard C. Edwards Jr., 73, of Coos Bay, passed away October 5, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Donna Rae Stalter, 76, of Coquille, passed away October 5, 2020 in Coquille.  Burial was at Norway Cemetery in Myrtle Point under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Dennis Raymond Baim, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away October 7, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Bill D. Powers, 85, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, passed away October 10, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Burial was at Roseburg National Cemetery under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

David Peck, 78, of Bandon, passed away October 10, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments