Philip R. Taylor, 73, of Coos Bay died October 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Forrest “Frosty” D. West, 93, of Coos Bay died October 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Carol A. Olson, 75, of North Bend died October 8, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ronald J. Burns, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Nancy L. Pennington, 76, of Coquille, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald H. Kime, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald "Donnie" F. Blake, 23, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 12, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Suruj Kuar Devi, 95, of Coos Bay died October 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lillian Z. Mast, 84, of North Bend died October 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Naomi L. Young, 93, of Coos Bay died October 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Saoirse Kaylani McMahon, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away September 24, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Howard C. Edwards Jr., 73, of Coos Bay, passed away October 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Donna Rae Stalter, 76, of Coquille, passed away October 5, 2020 in Coquille. Burial was at Norway Cemetery in Myrtle Point under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dennis Raymond Baim, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away October 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Bill D. Powers, 85, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, passed away October 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Burial was at Roseburg National Cemetery under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
David Peck, 78, of Bandon, passed away October 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
