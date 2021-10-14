David M. Drozd, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away October 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Rita House, 72 of Bandon, passed away October 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
John Mork, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away October 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ann L. West, 86, of Bandon, passed away October 7, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Caroline M. La Riviere, 72, of Coos Bay died October 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park under the Direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Margie K. Porter, 65, of Coos Bay died October 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Lee Thomas, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away October 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James “Dewayne” Shurden, 77, of North Bend, passed away October 7, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bernard J. Sherwood, 94, of North Bend, passed away on October 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Peter A. Dower, 69, of Gold Beach, passed away on October 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sandra Jo Sevier, 81, of North Bend, passed away October 8, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Tony Knight III, 45, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 8, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Earl V. Stephens, 78, of Bandon, died October 12, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
John W. Hillenburg, 69, of North Bend, passed away October 9 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
