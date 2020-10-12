Virginia M. Williams, 91, of Myrtle Point died October 8, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Viewing will be held from 9:00-12:00 PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

