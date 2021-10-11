Wayne C. Wicks, 92, of North Bend died October 3, 2021 in North Bend. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

