Cindy R. Trentz Buyers, 55, of North Bend died October 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation rites will beheld at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.  541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Gary E. Weaver, 69, of Coos Bay died October 6, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.  541-267-3131. www.coosbaychapel@gmail.com

Virginia Reiss, 86 of Myrtle Point, died October 5, 2021 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524

Gennaro Steven Haller 1, of Coos Bay died September 30, 2021 in Portland. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Benjamine A. Muth, of Bandon, formerly of Coos Bay died October 5, 2021 in Spingfield. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Peggy M. Hightower, 92, of North Bend died October 3, 2021 in North Bend.  Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Fred A. Kirk, 80, of Coos Bay died October 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

