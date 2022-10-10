Angela Marie Peyton, age 60, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3, 2022, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Jacob Ben Voth, age 84, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3, 2022, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Lani Beth Gilbert, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away October 1, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jackaleen "Jackie" Alice Franklin, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Spencer "Spence" Brit Heide, 82, of North Bend, passed away October 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dennis Dean Robertson, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away September 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Paredine Beatrice Jaehnig, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away September 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Almer Elias Porter, 87, of Myrtle Point, formerly of North Bend, passed away September 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Elwin "Don" Dishner, 77, of Coos Bay died October 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
