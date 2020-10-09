Vernon Paul Stevens, 86, of Coos Bay died October 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Julia P. McGinley, 95, of North Bend died September 30, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Linda L. Malcomb, 69, of Coos Bay died October 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 658 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Randy S. Cotton, 64, of Coos Bay died October 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 658 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edward E. Cooney, 55, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jewel Irene Rogers, 100, of North Bend, passed away on October 5, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Ron C. Rider, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Claire L. Marlowe, 93, of Portland, died October 6, 2020 in Portland. Private inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In