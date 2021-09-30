A Celebration of life gathering for Ron Carlson will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Bastendorff County Park (Orange Gazebo) in Charleston. A picnic will follow. Masks requested.  RSVP appreciated, Alice Carlson, 541-404-8360 or alicecarlson2021@outlook.com

