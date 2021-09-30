Carroll D. Cone, 93, of North Bend, passed away on September 26, 2021 in Lebanon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Mary Adele Auer, 99, of Medford, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away September 21, 2021 in Medford. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ardith Ruth Bernhardt, 91, of Florence, passed away September 21, 2021 in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Phyllis Anne Wright, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away September 22, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Margaret Evelyn Barr, 99, of Newberg, formerly of North Bend, passed away September 14, 2021 in Newberg. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Elizabeth May Kiste, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away September 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Virginia L. McGinness, 52, of Coos Bay died August 30, 2021 in Springfield. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 6845 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles "Chuck" King, 83, of Myrtle Point, died September 25, 2021 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2554
Stella M. Baker, 95, of Coos Bay formerly of The Dalles died September 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnmnet at The Dalles Odd Fellows Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuenrals.com
Karen Burns Hammer, 78, of North Bend, passed away on September 29, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
