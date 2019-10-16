{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday Oct. 19, 2019

Lyle Wilson - 67, of Bandon, A gathering for family and friends of Lyle will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Dora Cemetery, Myrtle Point. 

Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 

David Emerson Colberg - 95, of Bandon, A Celebration of the life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Steven Gerald Eggert - 68, of Bandon, passed away at  on Oct. 2, 2019. A memorial will be held  at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements are with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel, 541-347-2907.

 

