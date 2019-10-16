Saturday Oct. 19, 2019
Lyle Wilson - 67, of Bandon, A gathering for family and friends of Lyle will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Dora Cemetery, Myrtle Point.
Saturday Oct. 26, 2019
David Emerson Colberg - 95, of Bandon, A Celebration of the life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Steven Gerald Eggert - 68, of Bandon, passed away at on Oct. 2, 2019. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements are with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel, 541-347-2907.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In