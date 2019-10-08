{{featured_button_text}}

William “Bill” Cox - 81 of Reedsport, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Dunes Memorial Chapel entrusted with arrangements.

Bernice Peterson - 94, of Scottsburg, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.

