William “Bill” Cox - 81 of Reedsport, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Dunes Memorial Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bernice Peterson - 94, of Scottsburg, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Oct. 8 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In