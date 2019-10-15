Luella “Lou” Jean Dodge - 84, of Reedsport passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. A graveside service to be held in Scottsburg at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction Dunes Memorial Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Luella “Lou” Jean Dodge - 84, of Reedsport passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. A graveside service to be held in Scottsburg at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In