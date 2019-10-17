SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019
Allen Walton Fields - A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019
Frank Neely - 68, of North Bend, A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In