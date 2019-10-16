SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019
Allen Walton Fields - A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019
Francis (Fritz) Gross - A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay.
