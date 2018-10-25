Friday, Oct. 26
Gretchen Kean, celebration of life, 1 p.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church 400 Highland Ave. in Coos Bay.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Emelie Joyce Houghton, memorial service, 11 a.m., at the Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay.
Monday, Oct. 29
Albert J. DeAndrea, urnside service with military honors, 2 p.m., at Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In