SATURDAY, October 26, 2019
Rick Slagle - A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Sherry Porter (Knowlton) – A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the OSU Extension Building, 631 Alder Street in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
You have free articles remaining.
SATURDAY, November 2, 2019
John "Butch" Robert Shilling - 68, of Oakland, Oregon. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, at Bay Point Landing Pavilion, 92443 Cape Arago Highway, Coos Bay. Immediately following the celebration of life, please join the family for food and drinks on site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In