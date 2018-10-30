Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Nov. 1

Gudrun French, graveside service, 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay, 541-267-3131. 

