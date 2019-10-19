SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019
Zella M. Raney - 81, of North Bend who died Sept. 30, 2019 in North Bend. A chapel funeral service for will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019
Allen Walton Fields - A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019
Frank Neely - 68, of North Bend, A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019
Myrtle Swanson - 87, of North Bend, A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
John Robert Shilling - 68, of Oakland Oregon, A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m. at Bay Point Landing Pavillion, 92443 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay. Immediately following the celebration of life, please join the family for food and drinks on site.
