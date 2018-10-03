Wednesday, Oct. 3

Bobby “Bob” Dean Moore, viewing, from 5-7 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 4,  at The Family Life Center, Church of God 1067 Newmark Ave. in North Bend. Burial will be held at ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay. 

Friday, Oct. 5

Earl Rueben Croy, memorial service, 4 p.m., at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.

