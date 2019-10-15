{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019

Allen Walton Fields - A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019

Steven Gerald Eggert - 68, of Bandon, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Bandon Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments