Thursday, Oct. 4
James Michael Poole, funeral service, 1 p.m., at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel, 404 7th St. A burial with Military Honors to follow at Norway Cemetery.
Friday, Oct. 5
Earl Rueben Croy, memorial service, 4 p.m., at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.
Nelson E. Sweeney, viewing for will be held, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church 2080 Marion Ave. North Bend, 541-267-3131.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Dieter Kunz Sr., funeral service, 1 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
Lyle L. McGuire, celebration of life, 2 p.m., at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935, 54942 Maple Heights Road in Coquille.
Greta Jean Pillette, memorial service, 1 p.m., at the Bridge Community Church, 98177 Bridge Lane in Myrtle Point.
