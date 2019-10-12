Saturday Oct. 19, 2019
Lyle Wilson - 67, of Bandon, A gathering for family and friends of Lyle will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at Dora Cemetery, Myrtle Point.
Zella M. Raney - 81, of North Bend, A chapel funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson. Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440.
Saturday Oct. 26, 2019
David Emerson Colberg - 95, of Bandon, A celebration of the life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.
Monday Nov. 25, 2019
Patrick Lee Chandler - 65 of Powers died 1 Oct, 2019. A celebration of life will be held in Powers at 2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019 at Honey Badger Ranch located at 75 Appleton Lane in Powers. Celebration of life will be potluck style.
