SATURDAY, October 26, 2019
Rick Slagle - A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Sherry Porter (Knowlton) – A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the OSU Extension Building, 631 Alder Street in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Dale Robert Hensley - A chapel memorial service for Dale Robert Hensley 55, of Coos Bay will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019
G. Sherman Cutlip 92, of Coos Bay died October 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at College Park Community Church 2548 Newmark Ave. North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In