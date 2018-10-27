Sunday, October 28
Johnathan "Johnny" J. Iles, memorial service, 2 p.m., at the Bay Area Nazarene Church, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.
Monday, Oct. 29
Albert J. DeAndrea, urnside service with military honors, 2 p.m., at Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Ricardo "Rick" C. Saraceni, memorial mass, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In