Try 1 month for 99¢
Johnathan "Johnny" J. Iles

Iles

Sunday, October 28

Johnathan "Johnny" J. Iles, memorial service, 2 p.m., at the Bay Area Nazarene Church, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.

Monday, Oct. 29

Albert J. DeAndrea, urnside service with military honors, 2 p.m., at Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Saturday, Nov. 3

Ricardo "Rick" C. Saraceni, memorial mass, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend.

 

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Oct. 27, 2018 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments