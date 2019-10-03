October 5
Bill Pyatt - 73, of Roseburg, a celebration of his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S, Roseburg, OR. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral directors 541-537-9300.
October 19
Allen Walton Fields - 89, of Coos Bay, A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend.
