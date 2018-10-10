James B. Durrand- 75, of Bandon died Oct. 4, 2018, in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Arthur N. Day- 85, of Coos Bay died Oct. 3, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Dr. Richard Allen Ellerby- 78, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 7, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Rhonda Lee Spears- 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 9, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
