Dorothea Mae Rice - 95, of Myrtle Point, passed away Oct. 20, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Linda Louise Newman - 67, of Coquille, passed away Oct. 10, 2019 peacefully in Springfield after a long illness. arrangements will be at a future date with family in Calif.  

G. Sherman Cutlip - 92, of Coos Bay died Oct. 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.

Allen Goldman - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

