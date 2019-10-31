Gary W. Bird - 83, of Coos Bay died Oct. 30, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
David John Wood - 74, of North Bend, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Patricia Ann Kelley, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Portland, Ore. Interment was at Lakeside Cemetery under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Sarah Clark - 93, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Kathy Ann Spillers - 59, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Michael W. Miles - 65, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at Newport, Ore. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Allen E. Strahm - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Madeline Bracamonte - 99, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Robert Rogers - 89, of Crescent City, Calif., passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Rayna Jean Smiley - 86, of Eugene (formerly of Reedsport), passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at Springfield. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
David D. Layman - 62, of Coos Bay died Oct. 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangement are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Marjorie Elaine Rockwood - 72, of Coos Bay passed away Oct. 27, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
