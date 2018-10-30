Robert "Bob" Hutchinson- 82, of Coquille, died Oct. 27, 2018 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Stanley L. Ludlow- 95, of North Bend, passed away Oct.26, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Gudrun French- 88, of Coos Bay died Oct. 26, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
