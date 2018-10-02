Lloyd Walker- 92, of North Bend died Sept. 29, in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Nelson E. Sweeney- 78, of Coos Bay died Sept. 29, in Sutherlin. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
James Michael Poole- 67, of Myrtle Point, Died Sept. 27, 2018 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point 541-572-2524.
Gene Jenkins, 76, of Roseburg, passed away Sept. 23, 2018.
