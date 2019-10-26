Sondrea S. Bird 59, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
G. Sherman Cutlip 92, of Coos Bay died October 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at College Park Community Church 2548 Newmark Ave. North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jackie "Jack" D. Castleman 81, of Lakeside, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Edna Ann Vick 93, of Coos Bay died October 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. At her request, no public service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Irwin “Irv” Lee Prentice 96, of North Bend died October 25, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kent L Brandon 70, of Prineville OR, passed away October 22, 2019 in Prineville. Arrangements are under the care of Prineville Funeral Home. 541-447-6459
Dale Robert Hensley 55, died October 23, 2019 in Coos Bay. A chapel memorial service for Dale Robert Hensley 55, of Coos Bay will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
