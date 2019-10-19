Ronald Waller - 61, of North Bend, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Philip Victor Greenhill - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John Robert Shilling - 68, of Oakland Oregon, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, celebration of life arrangements will be handled by immediate family.
Jeffery W. Cox - 63, of Scottsburg, died Oct. 16, 2019 in Scottsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
Shirley Barton - 89, of Coquille, died Oct. 18,2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
