Ronald Waller - 61, of  North Bend, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Philip Victor Greenhill - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

John Robert Shilling - 68, of Oakland Oregon, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, celebration of life arrangements will be handled by immediate family.  

Jeffery W. Cox - 63, of Scottsburg, died Oct. 16, 2019 in Scottsburg.  Arrangements are under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.

Shirley Barton - 89, of Coquille, died Oct. 18,2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

