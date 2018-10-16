Douglas C. Durham- 60, of Lakeside, passed away Oct. 8, 2018, in Portland. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Stanley Keith Sutherland- 86, of Gold Beach, passed away Oct. 9, 2018, at Gold Beach. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Brian Douglas Shriver- 56, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 10, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Peggy Ann Jones- 80, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 11, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Jane Ashley- 82, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 11, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Patricia June “PJ” Rankin- 73, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 13, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Thomas Earl Francis- 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 4, 2018, at Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
William "Bill" C. Hubbard- 93, of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 12, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
