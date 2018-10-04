Cynthia L. Young- 38, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 1, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Tavian Xavier Harris, 2, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 1, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Patricia M. Belt, 70, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 28, 2018, at North Bend. Arrangements pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Mei Ying Luce, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 29, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
