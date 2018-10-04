Cynthia L. Young- 38, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 1, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Tavian Xavier Harris, 2, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 1, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Patricia M. Belt, 70, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 28, 2018, at North Bend. Arrangements pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Mei Ying Luce, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 29, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Tags

Load comments