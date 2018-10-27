Dorothy M. Kokes- 92, of Junction City formerly of Lakeside, died Oct. 20, 2018 in Junction City. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Fred “Teddy” Stanio- 74, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 25, 2018, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Gudrun French- 88, of Coos Bay died Oct. 26, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements arepending with Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
